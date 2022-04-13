Cowen Initiates Coverage on Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ALLG stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Get Allego alerts:

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.