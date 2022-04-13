CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $189,188.02

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $189,188.02 and approximately $14,323.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

