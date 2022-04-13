Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1 year high of €72.84 ($79.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

