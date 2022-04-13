Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Underperform

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

