Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 4.8%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.16. 4,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.