Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.80. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

