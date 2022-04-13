Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.11.

CPG opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

