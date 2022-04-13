Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 13.5%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 2,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,346 shares of company stock worth $1,301,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

