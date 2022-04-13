Critical Comparison: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Selective Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $151.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 8.00% 10.23% 2.29% Selective Insurance Group 11.89% 14.45% 3.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 1.03 $418.70 million $11.50 13.19 Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.54 $403.84 million $6.52 13.24

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. The Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

