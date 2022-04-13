Critical Contrast: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 4.30% 17.92% 5.07% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Realogy and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Realogy presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.51%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realogy and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $7.98 billion 0.20 $343.00 million $2.87 4.59 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realogy beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

