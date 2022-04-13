CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.51 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.