Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in March

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAOOU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000.

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.