Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 1.6%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st.
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CULL)
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.
