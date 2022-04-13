Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 1.6%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULL. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

