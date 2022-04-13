Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,603,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

