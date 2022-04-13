CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVI stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

