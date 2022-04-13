Cwm LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

