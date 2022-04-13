Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.