Cwm LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

