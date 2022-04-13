Cwm LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

NIO stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

