D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

CLFD opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

