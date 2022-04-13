D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.