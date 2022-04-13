D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $243,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,808,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

