D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WestRock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

