D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $204,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

