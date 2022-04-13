D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

