D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $220,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,086 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

