Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.49. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,841 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.