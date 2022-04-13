DAO Maker Reaches Market Cap of $190.51 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $190.51 million and $30.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00006597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,905,219 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

