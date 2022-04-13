Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DARK. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.16) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.21) target price for the company.

DARK stock opened at GBX 447 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.14.

In other news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.84), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,841,282.25).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

