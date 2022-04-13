Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.65% of Darling Ingredients worth $72,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $69,390,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after buying an additional 501,960 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 25,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

