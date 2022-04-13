Darrow Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 36,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

