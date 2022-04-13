Darrow Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 709,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

