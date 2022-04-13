Darrow Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 54,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

