Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $269,227.23 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Datamine has a total market cap of $269,227.23 and approximately $370.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00280695 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $762.47 or 0.01854031 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,177,012 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

