DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DTEA opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

