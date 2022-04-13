Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 3.6%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 4,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

