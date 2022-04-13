DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,338 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.79. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

