Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $68,780. 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

