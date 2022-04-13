Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.
Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)
