Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

