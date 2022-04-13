Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,152. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

