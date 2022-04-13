Derek Christopher White Sells 200,000 Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$72,366.40.
Shares of Orca Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75. Orca Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$246.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78.
Orca Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.