DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.37 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005445 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $58.37 million and $373,352.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.08 or 0.07461703 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.68 or 0.99815519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041092 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

