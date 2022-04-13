Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

