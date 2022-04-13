Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.86 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

