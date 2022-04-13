Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 2.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. 27,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,858,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 213.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $14,253,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

