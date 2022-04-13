Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €700.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($760.87) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC stock opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €647.55 and its 200-day moving average is €675.29. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

