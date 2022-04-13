Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.22 ($15.45).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €6.93 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.11. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.36).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.