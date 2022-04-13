Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

