Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.03.
Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.