Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.81%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

