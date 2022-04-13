Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 351,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505,400. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

